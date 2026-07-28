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West Ham United defender Jean-Clair Todibo has emerged as plan B for Napoli as they seek to bring a centre-back to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The Hammers are staring at a summer which will bring substantial changes at the club, especially after their relegation from the Premier League after 14 years.

West Ham have already sold Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur and Crysencio Summerville to Al Hilal for big money, but further departures are to be expected.

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One of the players expected to leave the London Stadium this summer is French defender Todibo, who has attracted interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce, though the move has not progressed.

Todibo has fallen out with West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo and is keen to move on from the London Stadium this summer.

Now, the 26-year-old defender has emerged as plan B for Serie A giants Napoli, according to Italian journalist Luca Cerchione.

The first choice for the Azzurri still remains Chelsea star Benoit Badiashile, who could leave Stamford Bridge this summer, but the club have ‘plan B ready’ and it is Todibo.

Linked club Country Fenerbahce Turkey Juventus Italy Napoli Italy Linked with Jean-Clair Todibo

However, Napoli are not the only club from Italy interested in Todibo, as Juventus could make a move for him if the Hammers agree to ‘favourable terms’.

West Ham themselves are in the transfer market to add more depth to their defence, after conceding 65 goals in the league last term.

The Hammers have shown interest in AC Milan star Fikayo Tomori, but will face competition for his signature as several Premier League clubs are keen on him.

Todibo still has three years remaining on his current deal with West Ham, but due to his rocky relationship with Nuno and his desire to leave the club, a move away from the London Stadium seems the most likely outcome.

Now, it remains to be seen whether clubs will act on their interest or the Hammers will need to find an alternative solution to offload Todibo this summer.