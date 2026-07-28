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Stoke City star Sorba Thomas is aware that West Ham United are interested in snapping him up this summer.

Despite generating a sizeable transfer windfall through the departures of Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville, the Hammers are still waiting to welcome their first new arrival ahead of life back in the Championship.

There has been speculation linking West Ham with striker Tomas Chory, although those claims have since been downplayed.

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Meanwhile, the Hammers continue to keep tabs on Lazio winger Matteo Cancellieri, but Celtic could yet complicate any attempt to prise him away.

The east London outfit also hold an interest in experienced defender Fikayo Tomori, although competition from Newcastle United and Coventry City threatens to undermine their hopes of striking a deal.

Thomas has now emerged as another name under consideration at the London Stadium, having produced a standout Championship campaign last season.

The 27-year-old amassed 23 goal involvements across 45 league appearances, producing the most prolific league campaign of his career, despite Stoke falling short.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Stoke are understood to value the Wales international at upwards of £10m, recognising that his impressive displays were always likely to attract serious interest.

As a result, the Potters could be prepared to part ways with the winger should their valuation be met, enabling them to move for a replacement before the window closes.

And it has been claimed that Thomas is aware that there is interest from West Ham in him.

Nixon wrote on his Patreon page: “I know they want him.

“Think player knows that too.”

Whether Thomas shares that enthusiasm for a switch to east London or instead opts to continue his journey at Stoke is yet to become clear, with two years still remaining on his current contract.

He did though spend time in the West Ham academy earlier in his career.

It also remains to be seen whether the Hammers will intensify their pursuit, although their need for greater depth on the left flank could yet prompt a move in the weeks ahead.

West Ham are no strangers to Thomas, with the winger having previously progressed through the club’s academy before carving out his career elsewhere.

Thomas’ Championship pedigree could prove a valuable asset as Nuno Espirito Santo looks to steer the Hammers through the demands of life in the second tier.