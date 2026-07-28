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Leeds United and Newcastle United could tempt Inter Milan into reconsidering Petar Sucic’s future with offers approaching €40m.

The Croatian central midfielder has only been with the Nerazzurri since last summer after completing a €14m move from Dinamo Zagreb.

He wasted little time making his mark in Milan, helping Inter lift the Serie A title while contributing eight goal involvements in 50 appearances across all competitions.

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Those displays earned the 22-year-old a place in Croatia’s World Cup squad, where he featured in all four matches, registering a goal and an assist before their round-of-32 defeat to Portugal.

Despite still having four years remaining on his contract, interest has begun to build around the 21-cap international, with two Premier League clubs already making contact this summer.

Leeds United and Newcastle United have both made enquiries for Sucic, but the Italian champions view the midfielder as indispensable and would demand a substantial fee to consider his departure.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via CalcioMercato.com), however, Inter could reconsider their stance if offers in the region of €40m arrive.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Daniel Farke’s side are already close to shattering their club-record transfer fee after agreeing a deal worth €47m plus add-ons for goalkeeper James Trafford from Manchester City.

Leeds look to be showing real ambition in the market, but splashing out another €40m to sign Sucic would be going an extra step.

The Whites have already bolstered other areas of the squad with the arrivals of Harry Wilson and Tarik Muharemovic as they look to improve on last season’s 14th-place finish.

Newcastle, meanwhile, missed out on European football and have endured a frustrating transfer window, losing out to Aston Villa in the race for Johan Manzambi before seeing Sandro Tonali depart for Tottenham Hotspur.

Sean Steur has arrived, but his young years could well mean the Magpies need to bed him in carefully.

Midfield reinforcements remain a priority for Eddie Howe amid Arsenal’s interest in Bruno Guimaraes, but whether Newcastle or Leeds are prepared to meet Inter’s valuation remains to be seen.