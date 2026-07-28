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Real Betis have intensified their interest in Nicolas Raskin, as the Rangers midfielder’s name is ‘marked in red’ by the Spanish side, though they are not putting all their eggs in one basket.

The Gers have brought in the likes of Dan Neil, Vanja Dragojevic and Cammy Devlin to beef up their midfield options ahead of the upcoming term, but some fans continue to be underwhelmed by the business done.

However, they are yet to sanction any significant departures to strengthen their kitty for this summer’s shopping list.

One analyst suggested that the Glasgow giants desperately need to secure a chunky transfer fee for Raskin this summer.

The 25-year-old made an impact in the World Cup for Belgium, while starting four games and assisting twice in the process.

He attracted some Serie A interest, as Italian pair Atalanta and Bologna have been keen on him.

La Dea appeared to have the upper hand in Raskin’s chase, but are yet to make any significant progress on that front.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

Real Betis also showed interest in him, and Manuel Pellegrini is claimed to have approved the idea of signing the 25-year-old.

Los Verdiblancos have sold the likes of Sergi Altimira and Mateo Flores, and another midfielder in the shape of Nelson Deossa could also be out of the door soon.

Even though they have signed Facundo Bernal to beef up their engine room, signing a defensive midfielder is on their agenda.

According to Spanish outlet Eldesmarque, Raskin is still very much liked at Real Betis, who have intensified their efforts to sign the Belgian.

His name is ‘marked in red’ as a key target, but they are not ruling out alternatives.

Los Verdiblancos are planning to make a ‘surgical overhaul’ in the engine room and are also considering other options alongside the Rangers man.

Raskin’s deal runs for two more years at Ibrox and the Gers could be approached for the Belgian in the coming weeks.

Rangers’ league season kicks off this Friday against Dundee United, and it remains to be seen whether the Belgian will add to his 145 appearances at the Scottish giants.