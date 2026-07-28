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Sheffield Wednesday are keen on Hull City striker Mason Burstow as they look to broker a loan move for the forward to Hillsborough, according to journalist Joe Crann.

The 22-year-old joined the Tigers from Chelsea in 2024 on a four-year deal, hoping to flourish at the MKM.

However, the striker struggled to make his mark in the Championship and was subsequently dispatched on a season-long loan to Bolton Wanderers last summer.

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Life in League One proved a far better fit for Burstow, as he amassed 17 goal involvements across 53 appearances in all competitions, restoring his standing.

The Englishman finished as the Trotters’ leading league scorer, with renewed momentum behind him, before returning to the Tigers following the campaign.

However, Hull City are assembling a squad for the demands of the Premier League, leaving Burstow’s long-term future hanging in the balance.

Sheffield Wednesday are plotting an immediate return to the Championship, with Burstow now emerging on Henrik Pedersen’s side ‘wanted list’ ahead of a possible move.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

It is understood the Owls are exploring a loan agreement capable of taking the striker to Hillsborough and there ‘seems to be some confidence’ that the deal could be done.

Whether any temporary switch could include an option to buy remains uncertain, while it is also unclear if Hull City still envisage Burstow as part of their long-term project.

Sheffield Wednesday have already reinforced their striking department with the arrival of Leeds United loanee Harry Gray, whom the club’s sporting director holds in high regard.

Another attacking addition came in the shape of Louie Barry from Aston Villa, with the winger even taking a pay cut to seal his switch to Hillsborough.

Whether Burstow will now follow suit and bolster the Owls’ attacking ranks remains to be seen as the transfer window continues to gather pace.