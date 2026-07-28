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Marcelo Saracchi has received an offer from an MLS club following his loan spell at Celtic, but Boca Juniors’ management are yet to respond.

Saracchi joined Celtic on a season-long loan during last summer’s transfer window to bolster the club’s defensive options for the campaign.

Despite missing several matches with a hamstring injury, the 28-year-old left-back featured 27 times in all competitions for the Bhoys.

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Celtic had the option to sign Saracchi permanently after his loan spell, but chose not to trigger the clause, leading to the left-back’s return to Boca Juniors.

The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at Boca Juniors and is not in the plans of manager Rodolfo Arrubarena.

The left-back has been training separately from the squad while the club is looking to offload him during the transfer window.

With fresh developments emerging, it appears the 28-year-old might have an escape route.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

According to Argentine outlet El Intransigente, Saracchi has received a concrete offer from an MLS club, but Boca Juniors’ management are yet to respond.

The Argentine club will look to offload the Uruguayan to free up a foreign player slot, while Saracchi will be hoping that can happen soon to ensure regular game time before the new season starts.

Boca Juniors signed Saracchi from Spanish side Levante in the summer of 2023, with the left-back putting pen to paper on a contract running until 2027.

With Saracchi gone, the Hoops are looking to reinforce their left-back position and could bring back Greg Taylor, who is not in PAOK Salonika’s plans for the new Greek Super League season.

Meanwhile, the Bhoys have also made an effort to bolster their attacking options and have secured the signature of Kasper Hogh for £11m , making him the third most expensive signing in the club’s history.