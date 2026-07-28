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Sunderland defender Arthur Masuaku is wanted by Turkish side Konyaspor and is ‘seriously considering’ the Super Lig side’s project.

Last summer, Sunderland signed left-back Masuaku on a free transfer from Besiktas to introduce experience and quality in their defence.

However, the 32-year-old defender only made three appearances for Sunderland before departing the Stadium of Light on loan to Lens in the winter transfer window.

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The DR Congo star failed to make his mark for Lens, featuring only 229 minutes for them and he returned to Sunderland following the expiry of his loan spell.

Regis Le Bris’ side are in Europe this season and they have been active this summer looking to strengthen certain areas of the squad.

They have agreed personal terms with highly rated French 20-year-old left-back Dayann Methalie and are now looking to strike a deal with Toulouse to complete the capture.

In the event of Methalie’s transfer, 32-year-old Masuaku will find himself further down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light.

Non-Turkish star Enis Bardhi Diogo Goncalves Ebrima Colley Yhoan Andzouana Sander Svendsen Jackson Muleka Da Mata Morten Bjorlo Blaz Kramer Non-Turkish players at Konyaspor

During November it was suggested that Masuaku would be interested in a return to Besiktas if his former club came calling for him.

Now according to Turkish daily Hurriyet, a return to Turkey could be on the cards for Masuaku as Konyaspor have him on their agenda.

The left-back featured 82 times in the Super Lig during his time with Besiktas and his knowledge of the Turkish League gives him an advantage over Konyaspor’s other targets for his position.

Masuaku is said to be ‘seriously considering’ the project being put forward by Konyaspor.

It has been suggested that that first contact between both parties has been positive and they are negotiating regarding the financial conditions of the deal.

The 32-year-old has 12 months left on his contract with Sunderland and the Black Cats will want to cash in on him if the right offer comes.