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Talk of a move to West Brom for Aston Villa talent George Hemmings is ‘wide of the mark’, with the midfielder instead fully focused on forcing his way into the first-team picture at Villa Park, according to TalkWBA.

The 19-year-old progressed through the academy ranks at Nottingham Forest before making the switch to Aston Villa’s academy three years ago.

The central midfielder established himself at Under-18 level before making the transition to the Villans’ Under-21 set-up, continuing his steady development.

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Hemmings began earning places in Unai Emery’s matchday squads last season, a rise that culminated in his senior debut against Arsenal in the Premier League back in December.

The talent was again afforded first-team minutes in January against Everton after once more being named among the substitutes.

Hemmings continued to feature in several matchday squads for the Villans throughout the campaign, further reinforcing the club’s belief in his long-term potential.

This summer, speculation surrounding the midfielder’s future began to intensify, with a temporary departure emerging as a possible avenue towards regular first-team football.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

As a consequence, West Brom have been linked with Hemmings, with a Championship loan move touted as a potential option.

However, the speculation has now been cast into doubt, with claims linking West Brom with Hemmings described as ‘wide of the mark’.

The midfielder instead has his ‘sights set on’ breaking into Aston Villa’s first-team fold this season and is not pursuing even a temporary departure from the Midlands.

Whether both Hemmings’ stance and Aston Villa’s position will be revisited later in the transfer window remains uncertain, although current indications continue to point in the opposite direction.

Meanwhile, another Villa youngster, Tommi O’Reilly, could yet secure a loan move away from Villa Park, with Notts County understood to be in discussions over a temporary switch.

Even though Emery’s side lost their midfield leader, Youri Tielemans, to Manchester United, they still possess considerable depth in the middle of the park following the arrivals of Johan Manzambi and Joao Gomes from Wolves.

As a result, whether Hemmings can force his way into Emery’s first-team plans remains to be seen as the campaign unfolds.

Also unclear is whether Aston Villa might reassess the situation later in the summer if they do conclude he needs regular game time they cannot hand him at Villa Park.