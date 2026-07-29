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A move to Aston Villa for Real Betis winger Ez Abde is ‘off the table’, but Newcastle United are ‘still interested’ in the Morocco international.

The 24-year-old winger joined Real Betis in the summer of 2023 from Barcelona and has rapidly kicked on with his development in Seville.

Abde’s performances for the La Liga side have not gone unnoticed, as several European outfits, including Premier League giants Newcastle United and Aston Villa, have been interest in him.

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Unai Emery’s side sold Morgan Rogers to Chelsea for £117m and had been hunting a winger to add to the ranks at Villa Park.

Aston Villa were quick to act in the market and struck a deal with Chelsea to loan in winger Alejandro Garnacho with an obligation to buy him in the summer depending on certain conditions.

Abde continues to be linked with moving to the Premier League this summer, but with Garnacho’s arrival, a move to Aston Villa is ‘off the table’, according to Spanish daily Sport.

Newcastle though are ‘still interested’ in landing the Real Betis man, giving him another potential Premier League move route.

The Magpies scouted the Moroccan international last season during Real Betis’s game against Elche and Eddie Howe is an admirer of Abde’s talents.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Newcastle banked a huge transfer fee with winger Anthony Gordon joining Barcelona this summer and they decided to step up their interest in the Betis star to replace the Englishman.

Bazoumana Toure has signed, but Newcastle are rebuilding and want more young talents.

Abde has three more years left on his contract, which has left Betis in a strong negotiating position and he has a release clause in the region of €60m.

In Italy, Roma are keen on landing the Moroccan international and it has been suggested that they are willing to go as high as €55m to secure his signature.

Whether Newcastle would match that is unclear.

Abde last season featured 43 times in all competitions for Real Betis and scored 15 times while laying on 23 assists in the process.

He was called up to represent Morocco in the 2026 World Cup, but an unfortunate injury in the warm-up game against Norway forced him out of the tournament.

With Aston Villa out of the race, Newcastle’s hope to land Abde will be boosted, but they will need to step up in the coming days if they want to beat Roma in the race for the left winger’s signature.