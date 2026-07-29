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Charlton Athletic want to cash in on striker Daniel Kanu outright rather than arranging another loan spell, however the Addicks’ valuation has not been met, according to journalist Richard Cawley.

The 21-year-old spent last season on a season-long loan at League Two outfit Walsall as part of his development.

That move reaped dividends, with the striker flourishing at Walsall after amassing 22 goal involvements across 45 appearances in all competitions, offering a glimpse of the level he is capable of reaching.

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His team-mate at the time, Albert Adomah, lavished praise on Kanu for his displays, while former EFL striker Sam Parkin also admitted he is a huge admirer of the youngster.

Following the conclusion of the campaign, the Sierra Leone international returned to the Valley to discover what the next chapter of his career would hold.

Kanu has now entered the final year of his contract, with uncertainty lingering over whether he will extend his stay with the Addicks before embarking on another loan spell.

The hitman is an attractive target for a number of clubs and Charlton would like to sell him rather than sanction a new loan.

Club Years Charlton Athletic 2022- Southend United (loan) 2023 Walsall (loan) 2025-2026 Daniel Kanu’s career history

However, no club are yet to meet the valuation that Charlton have placed on the 21-year-old’s head.

It is unclear how much Charlton are seeking to cut ties permanently with Kanu, who is a product of their youth system and was born in Lambeth.

The Sierra Leone international, who shone in Charlton’s academy ranks, has made 71 senior appearances for the Addicks, with this summer shaping up to mark the end of his association with the club.

Nathan Jones’ side have already bolstered their striking department through the arrival of Karlan Grant following his departure from West Brom this summer.

Charlton are also pressing ahead with a move for midfielder Jordan Holsgrove, although their pursuit could encounter complications with fellow Championship clubs also tracking him.

Kanu could represent a difference-maker at League One or League Two level and it remains to be seen where he ends up.