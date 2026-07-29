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Juventus were hoping for Leeds United to move for goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio amid Lucas Perri’s impending exit, but that hope has faded with the Whites deciding on a move for Manchester City shot-stopper James Trafford.

Daniel Farke’s side found themselves navigating a delicate situation following Karl Darlow’s move to Manchester United, with Perri keen to move to play regularly.

The Whites have consequently scoured the market in recent weeks for a new number one, having previously made a concerted push for Zion Suzuki while also keeping Di Gregorio firmly on their radar, with Juventus prepared to sanction his departure this summer.

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Leeds, however, have now thrown their weight behind a move for Trafford and are advancing towards the finish line in negotiations.

The Peacocks are poised to part with £40m to prise the England international away from the Etihad as the club’s long-term first-choice goalkeeper.

Simultaneously, Leeds are putting the finishing touches on Perri’s loan switch to Torino, with an option to buy embedded in the agreement.

The Bianconeri’s ‘hope was that’ Perri’s exit would prompt Leeds to reignite their pursuit of Di Gregorio, but that expectation has now faded following Leeds’ decisive move for Trafford, according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

Linked goalkeeper Club Zion Suzuki Parma Michele Di Gregorio Juventus James Trafford Manchester City Nick Pope Newcastle United Goalkeepers linked with Leeds United

The Yorkshire outfit are nevertheless expected to recruit another goalkeeper even if Trafford arrives, although their next move in that department has yet to emerge.

Whether the Whites revisit Di Gregorio for that role remains uncertain, but with the Italian content to occupy a supporting role in Turin, accepting a similar position at Elland Road appears far from an attractive proposition.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi has long held Di Gregorio in high regard, although whether that admiration ultimately develops into a concrete approach remains to be seen.

Di Gregorio’s standing in Turin had diminished, with Juventus having pursued Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for some time, although that move has now stalled.

Meanwhile, once Trafford’s signing is completed, Leeds are expected to turn their attention elsewhere, with Inter Milan midfielder Petar Sucic among the names they could move for.