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Celtic‘s pursuit of Paderborn’s Mika Baur has entered ‘crucial hours’ it has been claimed.

The 22-year-old central midfielder played a key role last season for Paderborn and helped them earn promotion to the Bundesliga as he made ten goal contributions.

Baur is though entering the final year of his contract at Paderborn and he is being chased by Scottish champions Celtic.

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Martin O’Neill wants to build on last season’s success and the signing of Kasper Hogh has sent out a statement of intent.

Midfield is a position O’Neil is looking to bring in reinforcements for and with Arne Engels garnering interest from Nottingham Forest and Roma, they are looking to add a player with creative attributes.

Paderborn do not want to let Baur leave for less than they believe he is worth and Celtic have already failed with an offer to take him to Parkhead.

Celtic have already agreed to personal terms with Baur and the player is keen to join the Scottish champions in the ongoing transfer window.

Signing Signed from Camillo Duran Qarabag Kasper Hogh Bodo/Glimt Celtic’s signings

However, Celtic have found it difficult to reach a quick agreement with Paderborn as the German outfit have made it clear that they are not willing to let Baur leave on a cut-price deal despite the player being in the final year of his contract.

Now, according to Greek journalist George Tsarouchas, Celtic are working to find an agreement with the deal entering ‘crucial hours’.

The Bhoys previously made an offer of €3.5m plus €1m in bonuses to the newly promoted Bundesliga side for Baur, but they are insisting on a €5m fixed fee.

Celtic are also working to bring in a left winger in the ongoing window and they are interested in Real Oviedo star Haissem Hassan, for whom French outfit Lens saw their bid rejected.

They are also considering bringing back Greg Taylor, who left the Bhoys last summer to join PAOK Salonika and failed to impress in their colours, to Celtic Park.