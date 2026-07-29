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Tottenham Hotspur target Savinho is not considered a realistic target for AC Milan and Roma ‘due to cost’, with the Italian club priced out by Manchester City‘s €70m valuation.

The north London giants have welcomed several new faces this summer, strengthening their defence with the arrivals of Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Andrew Robertson.

They have also reinforced the midfield, smashing the £100m mark to land Sandro Tonali, while Mateus Fernandes has made the move across London from West Ham United.

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Roberto De Zerbi remains unbeaten after his opening three pre-season fixtures, but the Italian is still determined to add greater firepower to his attacking options.

Having missed out on Savinho last summer, Tottenham have renewed their interest in the Brazilian winger this transfer window.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a respectable campaign under Pep Guardiola, making 36 appearances while contributing four goals and three assists.

However, under Enzo Maresca for the upcoming season, opportunities in his preferred left-wing role are understood to be limited, prompting the Brazilian to seek a move elsewhere.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Tottenham stepped up their pursuit last month, holding talks with Manchester City officials and the player’s representatives, but despite Savinho speaking directly with De Zerbi, a deal has yet to materialise.

AC Milan and Roma have also been linked with the winger in recent weeks, but Spurs will not have to worry about either club.

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato.com, ‘due to cost’, AC Milan and Roma will not be moving for Savinho.

Manchester City are seeking a fee in the region of €65m to €70m, a valuation Spurs continue to negotiate over, while their proposed verbal agreement with Savinho is also a lucrative one.

The verbal agreement is understood to include a salary worth more than €7m net per season.

The Lilywhites currently have Mathys Tel as their first-choice option on the left, with Wilson Odobert sidelined through injury and Mikey Moore’s role for the new campaign still unclear.

Manor Solomon is also attracting interest from Fiorentina, although the Serie A club require Spurs to lower their asking price before a deal can progress.

It remains to be seen, however, who Spurs will have at their disposal when the Premier League season gets under way on 22nd August, with the club hopeful Savinho will be among those available.

For now, Spurs can continue to hold talks without any worry that AC Milan or Roma could try to hijack the deal.