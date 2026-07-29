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Ruben Vargas’ entourage have made it clear the Sevilla winger will only leave the Spanish club should a side considered a step up come calling, with Aston Villa and Newcastle United both keen.

Vargas joined Sevilla during the winter transfer window of 2025 from the Bundesliga side FC Augsburg, signing a four-year contract with the Spanish side.

The 27-year-old has gradually established himself as an important player in Sevilla’s squad and has become a key source of creativity.

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In the recent La Liga season, the Swiss international made 24 appearances for Sevilla, scoring three goals and providing six assists.

Vargas saw his stock rise due to his performances for Switzerland at the World Cup, where he played a vital role in helping his country reach the quarter-finals, while scoring two goals and providing one assist.

His impressive displays have attracted Premier League interest, with Aston Villa and Newcastle United both being heavily linked with the winger.

However, according to Spanish daily ABC, Vargas’ entourage have made it clear the winger will only leave Sevilla should a club he considers to be a real step up come calling.

While Sevilla would like to sell him, Vargas will not be pushed into going where he does not want to go.

Club Years Luzern 2016-2019 FC Augsburg 2019-2025 Sevilla 2025- Ruben Vargas’ career history

Those at the Sanchez-Pizjuan believe the Swiss international could fetch up to €20m this summer.

Newcastle have already added on the flank with the arrival of Bazoumana Toure, while Aston Villa now have Alejandro Garnacho through the door.

While those arrivals reduce the immediate need for a winger, both clubs remain keen to strengthen and Vargas remains an attractive target.

Aston Villa can offer the Swiss the chance to play in the Champions League, while Newcastle have to rely on selling their project to try to get back amongst the elite in the Premier League.

How Vargas feels about either destination is unclear for now.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez continues to be linked with a move away from Villa Park, prompting the Villans to look for a replacement, and while they have been keen on Zion Suzuki, Paris Saint-Germain have now made contact over the Parma goalkeeper, creating fresh competition for Unai Emery’s side.

Newcastle are also looking for another custodian this summer and are interested in Lukas Hornicek, but have not yet made an offer for the Braga goalkeeper.