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Everton are currently ‘demanding more’ for attacker Iliman Ndiaye than Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are prepared to pay.

The Toffees had a decent chance of securing European football last term, but their end-of-season form saw them finish 13th in the table, with not quite enough petrol in the tank.

David Moyes’ side, though, are yet to make many significant extra additions this summer to beef up their squad, despite being active on a number of fronts.

Merlin Rohl’s loan has been made permanent and Everton have signed Tyrique George from Chelsea, while Championship star Hayden Hackney has joined.

In Rohl and George, Everton have not added to their options from last term and now they could be made weaker, with Ndiaye a wanted man.

He is wanted in Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal tipped to begin talks this week to attempt to take him to the Saudi Pro League.

The Senegal star’s current deal runs for three more years at Hill Dickinson, but he is ‘open to a new challenge’ this summer amid the interest from Al Hilal.

Foreign player Kalidou Koulibaly Yusuf Akcicek Darwin Nunez Ruben Neves Karim Benzema Malcom Theo Hernandez Joao Cancelo Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Mathieu Patouillet Yassine Bounou Crysencio Summerville Saimon Bouabre Mohamed Kader Meite Al Hilal’s foreign players

However, Everton are ‘demanding more’ than Al Hilal will pay at the moment, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, with no formal bid yet lodged by the Saudi side.

Everton initially asked for a whopping €80m for Ndiaye, plus a further €15m in add-ons, but Al Hilal do not want to go above €70m.

The Toffees then lowered their price to €75m plus €15m in add-ons.

Personal terms with the attacker are not seen as a problem, but there is work to do if there is to be an agreement between the two sides.

It is suggested that even though there is a gap, there is optimism it will be closed to allow Ndiaye to move.

Two years ago, the Toffees paid around €20m to Marseille for Ndiaye, and could make a big profit on him should an agreement be reached for his departure.

Everton are working on a deal to bring back Jack Grealish from Manchester City; the Englishman performed well until his injury.

Selling Ndiaye could give Moyes much more cash to spend this summer as he bids to strengthen.