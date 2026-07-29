Omar Vega/Getty Images

The ‘first club-to-club’ talks have taken place between Real Sociedad and West Ham United over Edson Alvarez, who is expected to leave the Hammers this summer.

The 28-year-old joined Turkish giants Fenerbahce on a season-long loan last summer in the hope of securing more regular game time.

His spell in Turkey failed to go to plan, though, with injuries limiting him to just 768 minutes in the Super Lig, while when he was on the pitch he did not impress.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Alvarez returned to West Ham following the end of his loan spell and it has been widely expected that the Hammers will part ways with the midfielder this summer.

The Mexican international joined the Irons from Ajax, and a return to the Dutch club has been suggested as a possible option for the midfielder this summer.

The midfielder attracted interest from Bundesliga side 1. FC Koln, but the German club have made no progress due to the high costs involved.

It was recently suggested Ajax are keen on signing Alvarez, but a deal for the midfielder was dubbed ‘complicated’.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Now though it is Real Sociedad who are powering ahead to try and reach an agreement to take Alvarez to La Liga for the new season.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the ‘first club-to-club’ talks have taken place between West Ham and Real Sociedad, who want Alvarez.

It has been suggested that Ajax are also well informed about the situation and are working on the deal to sign the Mexican international.

The Hammers agreed a €38m deal to sign Alvarez from Ajax in the summer of 2023, though €14m of the fee remains unpaid.

A competition to sign Alvarez will be good news for the Hammers as they seek to push the price up.

Another player tipped to leave West Ham this summer is Jean-Clair Todibo, who ‘wants a quick change of scenery’ and the Hammers have placed a valuation of around €17.5m amid growing transfer interest.