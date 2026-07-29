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Birmingham City boss Chris Davies believes new signing Luis Vazquez will add a fresh attacking dimension to Blues following his arrival at St Andrew’s and can handle the Championship.

Blues entered the market in search of attacking reinforcements following Kyogo Furuhashi’s recent departure to the MLS.

There has also been speculation surrounding Marvin Ducksch’s future at St Andrew’s earlier this window, although developments around a possible exit do not look to have gathered real momentum.

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Regardless, Davies’ side remained active in the market and ultimately turned to Vazquez to bolster their attacking options.

Birmingham City are believed to have paid a fee in the region of €3.5m to Anderlecht to secure the Argentine’s signature, with the striker putting pen to paper on a three-year contract.

The 25-year-old amassed 116 appearances during his spell at Anderlecht and arrives with European competitions experience under his belt, attributes Blues will hope can aid their push for promotion.

Davies suggested Vazquez offers qualities that Birmingham’s current forward line lacks, pointing to the Argentine’s blend of physical presence, technical ability and mobility, while also highlighting his capacity to score a variety of goals.

Clubs played for Patronato Boca Juniors Anderlecht Getafe Birmingham City Clubs Luis Vazquez has played for

He also stressed Vazquez arrives with significant experience despite his age, citing his time at Boca Juniors and Anderlecht, and he believes the striker is well equipped to adapt to the demands of the Championship and Birmingham’s style of play.

Davies told Birmingham City’s official website: “We’re really pleased to have brought Luis to the Club.

“He gives us a different profile in our attacking options and brings qualities that will add another dimension to the squad.

“He has the physicality to compete in the Championship but also possesses excellent technical ability and mobility.

“He can score different types of goals and gives us another option in the way we can attack teams.

“Luis has already played a lot of senior football for someone who is still only 25, including at Boca Juniors and Anderlecht, and he has experience of playing in European competition and big games.

“We believe his qualities are a good fit for the Championship and for the way we want to play, and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Vazquez can now join Birmingham City’s pre-season preparations and begin settling into life at St Andrew’s with Blues set to face Barcelona on Friday.

With Vazquez’s arrival now wrapped up, Birmingham City can turn their attention to other areas of the squad as they continue their summer recruitment.

Blues are in talks over a deal for defender Kristoffer Lund as they work towards a breakthrough in negotiations with Palermo.

They also find themselves competing with Derby County for the signature of Sammie Szmodics as the transfer window unfolds.