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Hull City have made an offer for former Rangers target Nobel Mendy as they seek to snap him up from Rayo Vallecano.

Mendy has caught the eye as a defender with big potential and Rangers noticed his growth within Spanish football last year.

Rangers were well advanced with a move to sign Mendy last summer and it was claimed that the transfer collapsed as the Gers were not convinced by the results of his medical, leading to them passing up on completing the deal.

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Rayo Vallecano took advantage of Rangers not signing the 21-year-old to land him on a permanent basis and now, following a good campaign for the club, he is wanted again.

Hull City ‘have offered €18m’ to Rayo Vallecano in order to bring Mendy to the Premier League, according to Spanish programme El Chiringuito.

The move would represent a quick profit for Rayo Vallecano, who spent €3m to sign him from Real Betis following a loan spell.

Real Betis do retain a 20 per cent sell-on clause on Mendy, meaning more money will flow their way if he moves to Hull City this summer.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The Tigers are trying to strengthen to make every effort to survive in the Premier League next season.

Whether Rangers have continued to keep tabs on Mendy is unclear, but the Gers are in the process of signing South African defender Olwethu Makhanya from MLS side Philadelphia Union.

Rangers turned to Makhanya after seeing AC Milan hijack their swoop for Troyes defender Sankhoun Diawara.

Mendy fitted the bill for Rangers in terms of being a young defender on the up, meaning he offers significant resale value along with a solid instant impact.

It now remains to be seen if Hull City can get a swoop for the defender over the line and then all eyes will be on whether he can come through his Tigers medical.

Should the move go through, Rangers could well keep a continued eye on his development, however signing him would be a lot harder should he continue to improve.