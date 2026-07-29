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Everton are ‘working on a deal’ to bring back Manchester City star Jack Grealish, with the winger ‘very keen’ to head to the Hill Dickinson, according to The Bobble.

The 30-year-old spent last season on loan with the Toffees after slipping down the pecking order at the Etihad under Pep Guardiola.

The winger soon became a regular under David Moyes before a foot injury disrupted his campaign in January.

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Grealish subsequently missed the remainder of the season before returning to the Citizens upon the expiry of his loan spell.

Despite Guardiola now having left, Grealish still looks to have no real place at Manchester City.

Everton originally held a £50m option to make the move permanent, but the Merseyside outfit ultimately decided against triggering the clause before his return.

Their admiration for the England international, however, never diminished, while Grealish enjoyed his time at the Hill Dickinson.

The winger remains on the fringes at the Etihad despite the arrival of new boss Enzo Maresca, having also been omitted from the club’s pre-season tour of Asia as uncertainty continues to linger over his future.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Now Everton are ‘working on a deal’ with Manchester City in an effort to prise Grealish back to Merseyside.

No agreement has yet been reached between the clubs, although both parties are understood to be receptive to finding common ground, leaving the door open for a compromise to be reached in the coming weeks.

Grealish ‘remains very keen’ to reunite with Moyes after recapturing the form that had gradually deserted him during his final seasons at Manchester City.

With just one year remaining on his Manchester City contract, Everton could look to leverage that contractual position rather than allow the Citizens to risk losing him for nothing next summer.

Everton have already succeeded in retaining Merlin Rohl and Tyrique George following their respective loan spells on Merseyside and will now hope to replicate that outcome with Grealish.

The winger returned eight goal contributions across 20 appearances for the Toffees before injury prematurely curtailed his campaign.

Meanwhile, Everton are facing the prospect of losing Iliman Ndiaye amid a growing Saudi threat to lure him away.