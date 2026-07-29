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Feyenoord have not received any new bids for Givairo Read after Nottingham Forest’s third offer, with the Tricky Trees’ swoop looking to have hit choppy waters.

Nottingham Forest have banked a huge transfer fee from the departure of Elliot Anderson to join Manchester City this summer and they will be looking to utilise that money wisely in the market to bring in new faces.

With the summer transfer window in full swing, Nottingham Forest are backing new manager Oliver Glasner to strengthen where needed.

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Signing a right-sided player has been high on Glasner’s agenda this summer and one of the names which has popped up on the club’s radar is Feyenoord’s Read.

Forest have been keen to bring the 20-year-old right-back to the City Ground in the ongoing window, but have yet to find an agreement with the Dutch club.

Read is highly rated at Feyenoord, but it has been suggested the Rotterdam outfit do not consider him untouchable.

However, Nottingham Forest have found it difficult to convince Feyenoord, as they have seen their third bid, which was in the region of €22m, turned down.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

According to Dutch outlet Feyenoord Transfermarkt, there have been no offers after Nottingham Forest’s third bid for Read, as the transfer remains at a standstill despite a small gap in the valuations between both parties.

It has been suggested that Feyenoord are looking for a fee in the region of €25m to sanction the departure of Read, who has three more years left on his contract.

Forest are ready to offer Read a five-year contract which will see the Dutch right-back earn €20m with additional bonuses to top it off.

It has also been suggested that he is keen on a move to the Premier League and despite being linked with Manchester City and Bayern Munich earlier in the window, Forest are the only club actively working on his signature.

Read has featured 54 times for Feyenoord so far with 16 goal contributions and now all eyes will be on Glasner’s side to see whether they will return with an improved offer in the coming days.