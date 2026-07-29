Tony King/Getty Images

Rangers and Cardiff City are suggested to now ‘face serious competition’ for Norwegian midfielder Jens Hjerto-Dahl from Premier League new boys Hull City.

Tromso midfielder Hjerto-Dahl is in demand this summer on the back of his hugely promising displays in the Norwegian top flight.

Rangers emerged as serious suitors of the midfielder earlier this summer and, though they have now signed Partizan Belgrade midfielder Vanja Dragojevic, remain keen on Hjerto-Dahl.

Earlier this month, the Glasgow giants submitted a bid for the 20-year-old Norwegian, but Tromso rejected their offer.

There has also been serious interest from Welsh giants Cardiff City, who have been working to try to get ahead of the competition for him.

Super Lig side Besiktas also made contact with the Norwegian outfit for Hjerto-Dahl, but made no progress on that front.

Now, Rangers and Cardiff City are facing ‘serious competition’ for Hjerto-Dahl, according to Norwegian journalist Rune Robertson.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

Premier League new boys Hull City are hugely interested in signing the Tromso midfielder in what is another twist in the race.

The Tigers are trying to beef up their squad to stay in the Premier League and they believe Hjerto-Dahl could be an ideal fit.

Former Gers-chased Nobel Mendy is also a top option for Hull City, who have put in a significant offer for the Rayo Vallecano star.

The Norwegian midfielder has scored seven goals and made two assists in only 14 league games, and his performances have caught the eye of multiple UK sides.

Rangers and Cardiff City could now miss out on another of their targets in the shape of Hjerto-Dahl if Hull City get serious regarding the young midfielder.

Ex-Gers loanee Vaclav Cerny is also back on their agenda, but it has been suggested that he is not inclined to leave his current team Besiktas.

Where Hjerto-Dahl ends up this summer remains to be seen, however the secret of the Tromso midfielder’s talents is well and truly out, something which will help the Norwegian side to drive up his price tag.