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Rangers are ‘hesitant’ about making a move for former Sunderland star Pierre Ekwah due to the asking price slapped on his head by Saint-Etienne.

The 24-year-old swapped the Black Cats for the French outfit in the summer of 2024 on an initial loan agreement, a switch that was subsequently converted into a permanent transfer the following year.

Ekwah, however, had little appetite for turning out in Ligue 2 after Saint-Etienne’s relegation at the end of the 2024/25 campaign and refused to feature for the club.

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His entourage also claimed that the midfielder had terminated his contract with the French outfit and was available as a free agent, as tensions between the two parties escalated further.

The impasse eventually resulted in Ekwah joining Watford on a six-month loan deal during the winter transfer window.

His stint in the Championship, though, failed to gather any momentum, with the midfielder restricted to just 273 minutes across seven league appearances, meaning Watford did not try to retain him.

Following the conclusion of the campaign, Ekwah returned to France, although uncertainty continues to shroud his long-term future.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

Saint-Etienne’s supporters have made little secret of their desire to see the midfielder moved on, a stance the Ligue 2 outfit are also suggested to share.

There is some interest in Ekwah, according to French outlet Foot Sur 7, as Rangers and Anderlecht both appreciate what he can bring to the table.

However, both clubs are ‘being held back’ by Saint-Etienne’s €6m valuation of the Frenchman, a figure they remain ‘hesitant’ to meet.

Rangers also explored a move for the midfielder back in December, with that admiration still intact, although they must first narrow the gap over Saint-Etienne’s asking price.

At 24 years old and with clear potential, Rangers appear to have been tracking Ekwah for some time and feel he fits the bill.

It now remains to be seen if Saint-Etienne look at softening their asking price on Ekwah to try to tempt his suitors to bid.

Rangers are currently focused on wrapping up the signing of defender Olwethu Makhanya from Philadelphia Union, but have suffered a setback in their bid to reunite with Vaclav Cerny after indications emerged that the winger is leaning towards remaining at Besiktas.