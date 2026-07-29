Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Inspire Football Academy Director Francis Ogete has revealed Aston Villa and Brentford are among the clubs interested in Nigerian winger Shedrack Chiwunba Egboh as the teenager closes in on his first professional contract.

The 19-year-old has been honing his craft at Inspire Football Academy while waiting for his breakthrough opportunity, which arrived in June.

Following Zadok Yohanna’s move from AIK Stockholm to Brighton after attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur scouts, Egboh was handed his chance with a trial at the Swedish club and has joined the side on multiple occasions since.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The Nigerian teenager has impressed with his blistering pace, dribbling ability and attacking flair, putting him on course to secure a move to the Allsvenskan outfit during the current transfer window.

Ogete also revealed that the youngster has attracted enquiries from several clubs, including a leading Danish side that has submitted written interest.

The academy director of Inspire Football also named Aston Villa, Club Brugge, Brentford and Brondby among the clubs tracking the winger.

He stressed the importance of Egboh remaining focused on his development, insisting it will pave the way for a future Nigeria call-up, while describing him as the best young left winger in the country.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Ogete confirmed to African outlet Footy Africa: “We had a lot of teams inquiring about him.

“In fact, I have a written document from a top club in Denmark that is trying to bring him there.

“Aston Villa, Club Brugge, Brentford and Brondby are some of the clubs seeking to sign him.

“He is a young lad who wants to make a name for himself, and my prayer is that he remains focused on his game.

“If he can do that, he will play for the Super Eagles very soon.

“I am sure of that because, in my opinion, he is the best young left winger in Nigeria at the moment.”

AIK have already reached an agreement in principle over the player’s move, with personal terms agreed and only minor financial details left to be finalised.

Villa, having recently sanctioned Louie Barry’s move to Sheffield Wednesday, may have viewed Egboh as another promising long-term attacking option for the future.

However, with the deal now at an advanced stage, it would likely take a significant late intervention for the Premier League clubs to hijack the transfer.

As things stand, the 19-year-old looks set to continue his development in the Allsvenskan, with AIK firmly in the driving seat.

His Premier League suitors are likely to watch his progress in Swedish football closely.