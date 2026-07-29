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Newcastle United have a ‘significant drawback’ in the race to sign Real Betis winger Ez Abde, though fellow suitors Roma have made ‘no formal offer’ for the Moroccan yet.

Abde joined Real Betis in September 2023 from Catalan giants Barcelona for €7.5m, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Seville-based La Liga side.

Following a slow start and injuries halting his momentum, the Moroccan has finally established himself as an undisputed starter in the team and made a big impact.

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In the recent La Liga season, the 24-year-old made 29 appearances for the Spanish side, scoring ten goals and providing eight assists.

Abde suffered a setback as he was ruled out of the World Cup for Morocco due to an injury sustained during the warm-up fixtures before the tournament, robbing him of a chance to shine on the biggest of stages.

Despite missing the tournament, the winger has remained a subject of interest this transfer window, with Newcastle among the first admirers along with Aston Villa.

However, it has emerged that a move to Villa Park for the Real Betis winger is ‘off the table’, following the capture of Alejandro Garnacho, though Newcastle remain keen.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

Roma are though ready to rival Newcastle and it has been claimed in Italy that they have gone in with a substantial offer for Abde.

That talk though is wide of the mark, according to Spanish daily Diario de Sevilla, with ‘no formal offer’ received by Real Betis.

Roma want to try to convince Abde of the move and convince Real Betis too, though Newcastle are competitors.

However, Roma are said to have an advantage in that they are playing Champions League football, the absence of any European competition being a ‘significant drawback’ for Newcastle.

The Magpies scouted Abde during Real Betis’ encounter with Elche last season, with Eddie Howe rating the Moroccan international highly.

Following Anthony Gordon’s move to Barcelona this summer, Newcastle will look to further bolster their winers despite the signing of Bonzoumana Toure.

The 24-year-old remains under contract for another three years, leaving Real Betis in a strong negotiating position, while his release clause is set at around €60m.

It is suggested Abde will only leave Real Betis for a big pay rise and if he feels the competitive level is right.

Meanwhile, the Magpies are also looking to strengthen their midfield following the departure of Sandro Tonali, while Bruno Guimaraes is also being linked with Arsenal, and they are keen on Petar Sucic, although Inter Milan’s stance that he is indispensable could change if offers in the region of €40m arrive.