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Commentator Adam Pope has called for Leeds United to sign another attacker due to the injury concerns surrounding Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Leeds were one of the surprise packages in the last Premier League season as they managed to comfortably avoid relegation and also reached the semi-final of the FA Cup.

Part of the reason for their impressive campaign was keeping key players fit throughout the season, and not least Calvert-Lewin, who scored 14 league goals.

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Injury concerns have followed Calvert-Lewin throughout his career, while Wolfsburg’s contract offer to Nmecha also reflected doubts over the striker’s fitness record.

However, the Whites managed to keep both players fit for most of last season, and they played a key role in helping Leeds survive their first season back in the Premier League.

Both strikers were named in Leeds’ 30-man squad for their pre-season tour, but, Calvert-Lewin was sidelined before the friendly against Wrexham with a fresh injury, highlighting the need for another attacker in the Whites’ frontline.

Commentator Pope stressed that he is not overly worried about Calvert-Lewin’s latest injury setback, believing the striker will play an important role for Leeds over the coming campaign.

Striker Country Dominic Calvert-Lewin England Joel Piroe Suriname Lukas Nmecha Germany Leeds United’s striking options

Pope stressed however that the striker’s injury highlights Leeds’ need to sign another attacker to provide cover for Calvert-Lewin and Nmecha.

The commentator warned that recurring minor injury problems could prevent the strikers from consistently delivering the level of output they managed last season.

Speaking on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (17:45), Pope said: “DCL, we know he’s the main man, probably going to be rivalled for it this year by Harry Wilson I’d say.

“But not overly concerned at this stage [about him missing the friendly with Wrexham] I think.

“But I think it does highlight, the DCL one, though, that they still need somebody to go in between him and Nmecha.

“They still need something in there.

“That’s all I’d say, because if it does become a regular thing that little breakdowns here and there, then you’re not going to get the output you got last season.”

While Wilson adds another potent attacking weapon for Daniel Farke to use, he is not an alternative to Calvert-Lewin to lead the line for Leeds.

The Whites do continue to be linked with strikers, including Stuttgart’s Ermedin Demirovic.