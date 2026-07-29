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Sunderland attacker Ahmed Abdullahi is set for a move to Turkey with Eyupspor, who are snapping up the Nigerian.

The Nasarawa State, Nigeria-born attacker began his European football journey in Belgium with Gent, where he scored 21 goals in only 38 games for their youth team.

He did play two games for Gent’s senior side, attracting some European big-hitters two years ago.

Sunderland, however, were able to beat the competition for the former Nigeria youth international in the summer window of 2024.

The Black Cats tied him to a four-year deal at the Stadium of Light and he impressed with Sunderland’s Under-21s.

Abdullahi, however, failed to convince Regis Le Bris to give him a chance in the first team, as he did not make a single appearance in the first team.

Last season, the 22-year-old forward made the first team’s bench twice in the domestic cup competition, but did not come off the bench.

Foreign player Lucas Calegari Gilbert Mendy Diabel Ndoye Charles-Andre Raux-Yao Lenny Pintor Abdou Khadre Sy Ismaila Manga Christ Sadia Zak Jules Konrad Michalak David Costa Horatiu Moldovan Jawad El Yamiq Foreign players at Eyupspor

This summer, however, the ex-Nigeria Under-20 international is set for a permanent move away from the Black Cats.

According to Turkish journalist Salim Manav, Super Lig outfit Eyupspor are snapping up Abdullahi.

The Turkish side are handing the Sunderland attacker a two-year deal with an option to extend it for another year.

After his time in Belgium and England, the Nigerian forward is set for a new spell in the Turkish top-flight.

The Black Cats have let go of the likes of Dan Neil and Timothee Pembele for free after their contracts expired, and Eliezer Mayenda’s departure has been the only departure that has strengthened their kitty significantly, as Rennes paid a hefty €25m for him.

Abdullahi’s imminent exit is going to pocket them a transfer fee, even though the details of the deal are unknown at this stage.

Sunderland are chasing a host of targets ahead of their season in the Europa League, and they are expected to be busy with only one month left in the ongoing summer window.