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FC Porto have now gone beyond enquiries and are in negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur over a move for left-back Souza, who cost Spurs £13m in the winter transfer window.

The 20-year-old arrived in north London from Santos during the winter as Spurs looked to bolster a squad that were enduring a difficult campaign.

Souza made his Tottenham debut off the bench against Manchester United, with then boss Thomas Frank left pleased by the Brazilian’s display.

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The left-back went on to make three further appearances for the Lilywhites, including starts against Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

However, the arrival of Roberto De Zerbi saw Souza’s opportunities dry up, with the Brazilian failing to play a single minute under the Italian as he focused on steering Tottenham away from the relegation battle.

This summer Spurs strengthened their options at left-back by signing Andrew Robertson, while Destiny Udogie and Djed Spence also remain ahead of Souza in the pecking order, casting fresh doubt over the Brazilian’s long-term future in north London.

As a result, Souza could be on the move just six months after arriving in N17, with Porto stepping up their pursuit.

Club Years Santos 2024-2026 Tottenham Hotspur 2026- Souza’s career history

Portuguese journalist Sebastiao Sousa-Pinto revealed that Porto’s interest has progressed beyond initial enquiries, with negotiations now under way between the two clubs, while stressing that the left-back has been on the Portuguese giants’ radar for a considerable period.

He pointed that Souza is highly regarded by Porto’s hierarchy as well as head coach Francisco Farioli.

Sousa-Pinto also dismissed claims of competition from Benfica, insisting the Portuguese rivals are not pursuing the Brazilian despite recent speculation.

Sousa-Pinto said on his Youtube Channel (2.52): “Porto are in the market looking for another option on the left side of the defence and are in negotiations – these are no longer just enquiries – with Tottenham for Brazilian left-back Souza, who has been a long-term target of Porto’s scouting department.”

He then went on to explain Porto’s pursuit of Souza: “The parties are in negotiations, and we will follow this situation, but Porto are active in the transfer market, and Souza is of great interest to the team, obviously to the management, and also to the coach, Francisco Farioli.

“And it is not true that Benfica are interested in the Brazilian full-back.”

Tottenham are in a strong position to demand a fee from Porto for Souza, with the Brazilian still having five years remaining on his contract in north London.

Spurs have already cashed in on youngster Will Lankshear, selling him to Middlesbrough while retaining matching rights and a sell-on clause, an arrangement they could also explore for Souza to maintain control over his future.

Another academy prospect, Dane Scarlett, could also leave N17, with Sheffield Wednesday keen on securing the striker’s signature.