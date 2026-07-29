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Tottenham Hotspur are also in the mix for Fulham target Chibuike Nwaiwu, although Trabzonspor’s valuation poses the biggest hurdle to any deal.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side have already fortified the heart of their defence through the acquisitions of Marco Senesi on a free transfer and Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Spurs have also reinforced the left side of their backline through the acquisition of Andrew Robertson following his departure from Liverpool as a free agent.

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Departures have also reshaped the landscape in north London, with highly-rated Luca Vuskovic moving on and Radu Dragusin, having slipped down the pecking order, departing on a loan move that could ultimately become permanent.

The Lilywhites are also confronting the prospect of losing Cristian Romero to Inter Milan after the Argentine made a move to the San Siro his outright priority, with an agreement potentially edging closer in the coming weeks.

As a result, adding another centre-back could assume greater prominence on Tottenham’s agenda, with Nwaiwu now entering their thinking.

The Nigerian has established himself as Fulham’s foremost defensive target, with the Cottagers stepping up their efforts to prise him away in recent weeks.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Trabzonspor, however, remain unwavering in their €30m valuation package and are unwilling to entertain any proposal falling short of that figure, having rebuffed an €18m offer from Fulham last week in a clear demonstration of their stance.

As a result, other clubs could yet push themselves into the equation and, according to Italian journalist Lorenzo Lepore, ‘Tottenham continue to monitor’ his situation in Turkey, with the Nigerian very much on the radar in N17.

Trabzonspor’s asking price remains the ‘main obstacle’ preventing any club from engineering a breakthrough for Nwaiwu, although Spurs could possess the financial wherewithal to gain an advantage over their rivals should they decide to escalate their interest.

The Turkish side are not keen on selling Nwaiwu, but the player is ready to move.

The centre-back is believed to have already reached a personal terms agreement with Fulham, although De Zerbi’s side still have sufficient time to sway the Nigerian if they act on their interest.

With Premier League interest continuing to intensify, a move to England could yet materialise for Nwaiwu should one of the interested clubs succeed in striking an agreement with Trabzonspor as the summer window unfolds.