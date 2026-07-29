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League One side Sheffield Wednesday are interested in Tottenham Hotspur forward Dane Scarlett, with the striker emerging as a target, according to journalist Joe Crann.

Roberto De Zerbi has already begun reshaping his Tottenham squad, with Spurs currently on their pre-season tour of Australia and New Zealand – previewed here.

The Italian head coach has wasted little time strengthening his side, adding Jan Paul van Hecke, Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi to bolster the defence, while also refreshing the midfield options.

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Sandro Tonali’s arrival from Newcastle United, alongside Mateus Fernandes, has added further quality to the engine room as Spurs look to avoid another relegation battle after last season’s struggles.

Scarlett, who has spent his entire career at the club and made his senior debut for the Lilywhites in 2020, is currently with the squad as he awaits De Zerbi’s final assessment.

The forward has impressed in Tottenham’s opening pre-season fixtures, featuring in the 1-0 victory over MK Dons where he completed a positive 45-minute spell before making a bigger impact on tour against Auckland FC, scoring the opener in a 2-0 win.

The biggest area requiring attention for Tottenham remains the frontline, with Scarlett still uncertain whether he will be handed the opportunity to lead the line in the Premier League, having made just eleven top-flight appearances to date.

Competition Appearances League One 34 Championship 32 U18 Premier League 20 Scarlett’s top competitions by appearances

The second half of last season saw him gain experience with Hibernian, while he has also featured in the Championship during loan spells with Portsmouth, Oxford United and Ipswich Town.

Should another temporary move away from N17 be on the cards, Sheffield Wednesday have emerged as a potential destination, with the Owls showing interest in the 22-year-old.

The Yorkshire club are preparing for life in the third tier of English football and are making a series of additions as they look to help Henrik Pedersen secure an immediate return to the Championship.

They have already strengthened with the arrival of talents such as Louie Barry and also have Leeds United forward Harry Gray, who is tipped to be a major threat, potentially opening the door for Scarlett to form a partnership with the pair.

It remains to be seen whether Sheffield Wednesday will make a move for the Tottenham hitman in the coming weeks.