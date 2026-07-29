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West Ham United have placed a valuation of around €17.5m on Jean-Clair Todibo, who ‘wants a quick change of scenery’, amid growing transfer interest.

The Irons’ relegation is triggering an exodus from the London Stadium, with Mateus Fernandes joining Tottenham Hotspur and Crysencio Summerville completing a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

Among those eager to depart is Todibo, who arrived in east London two summers ago on an initial loan deal that became permanent through an obligation to buy in July 2025, despite interest from Juventus at the time.

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The Old Lady have revived their pursuit this summer and continue to monitor the centre-back’s situation, although any move will depend on the financial conditions proving ‘favourable’.

Napoli have also identified the France international as their Plan B should they fail to land Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile, who is expected to attract interest before the transfer window closes.

French giants Marseille have also held talks over bringing Todibo back to Ligue 1, although negotiations that initially gathered momentum have since stalled as West Ham push for a permanent sale.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the London club have placed a valuation of around €17.5m on Todibo, who ‘wants a quick change of scenery’.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

It proved to be a frustrating campaign for the 26-year-old, who drifted in and out of the side while injuries and suspensions disrupted his rhythm, restricting him to just 25 appearances across all competitions.

His relationship with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has also become increasingly strained, with tensions understood to have developed behind the scenes, further fuelling his desire to move on.

The Hammers have already completed three pre-season outings, beginning with a draw against Southend United before thrashing Stevenage 5-0, while their most recent stalemate at Ibrox against Rangers drew criticism, with the team accused of ‘strolling’ through the contest and failing to give their all.

The London club have one final friendly before the competitive campaign gets under way, taking on Magdeburg at the Avnet Arena on 1st August, and will be keen to build momentum ahead of the new season.

West Ham begin life back in the Championship when they host Portsmouth, and Todibo will be hoping his future is resolved before the curtain rises.