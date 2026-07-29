George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri ‘will arrive shortly’ to seal his move to Torino after rejecting overtures from several other Serie A sides.

The Yorkshire giants signed Perri last summer as their first-choice goalkeeper, but he failed to impress and lost his spot to Karl Darlow.

Perri is not keen on staying at Leeds to warm the bench again and has been looking for an exit.

In the ongoing transfer window Perri has no shortage of suitors in the market, with Torino keen on getting their hands on the Brazilian star.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The Whites wanted to cash in on Perri in the ongoing window as they set a €12m price tag on his head, but Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrachi managed to convince Leeds to let the player leave on loan.

However, Torino needed final approval from Leeds to complete the deal for Perri, but the Whites were reluctant to let him leave until they brought in a goalkeeper.

Leeds have been in the market for a new number 1 with Manchester City’s James Trafford in their mind and they are edging closer to completing a deal for him.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato Web), Perri ‘will arrive shortly’ to complete his loan move to Granata and he has rejected approaches from other Serie A sides.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

The Leeds star also drew interest from two Brazilian outfits and a Turkish club in the ongoing window but his priority remains joining Torino.

Leeds are still likely to need to sign another goalkeeper this summer beyond just James Trafford, as they will have lost three goalkeepers.

Daniel Farke will want substantial depth in the position in the event that Trafford picks up an injury over the course of the season.

Perri meanwhile will focus on playing week in, week out for Torino, where he is set to become the Italian side’s first choice between the sticks.

If the Brazilian, who does not require a non-EU spot due to having an Italian passport, impresses then Torino could trigger the option to sign him permanently.