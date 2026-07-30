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Newcastle United have Matthias Jaissle as their ‘top candidate’ to replace Eddie Howe as boss, with ‘advanced talks’ now happening, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Howe is leaving his job as Newcastle boss in what is a shock development after the club made signings this summer and kicked off pre-season.

The experienced boss came under major pressure last season as Newcastle went backwards and failed to qualify for Europe.

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It did seem though that the club were sticking with Howe to oversee a rebuild, with a host of young talents already being brought in.

That now is not happening and talks between Howe and the club have resulted in a parting of ways.

Newcastle are already advanced when it comes to replacing Howe, suggesting a departure for the manager has been in the offing for some time.

They are in advanced talks with Jaissle, who is in charge of Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.

Club Years FC Liefering 2021 Red Bull Salzburg 2021-2023 Al Ahli 2023- Matthias Jaissle’s jobs

The German boss has emerged as the top candidate to replace Howe at St James’ Park and a deal between the 38-year-old and the Magpies is suggested to be ‘close’.

Jaissle cut his managerial teeth as part of the Red Bull set-up, first at their feeder club in Austria, FC Liefering, and then with Red Bull Salzburg.

The young boss delivered two Austrian Bundesliga titles at Red Bull Salzburg, along with an Austrian Cup, before he departed.

He took the job at Saudi giants Al Ahli in 2023 and won back to back Asian Champions Leagues with the side.

Jaissle manages a familiar name at Al Ahli in the shape of Ivan Toney and a return to England with Newcastle for the striker could well be a link which soon surfaces if the German boss takes the job.

The 38-year-old will have to quickly hit the ground running, with Newcastle advanced in preparations for the new season and also in the middle of a crucial summer transfer window.