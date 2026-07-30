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Leeds United are set to see developments in the move of Lucas Perri to Torino, which is also likely to be accompanied by developments in James Trafford joining the Whites.

Perri, 28, lost his spot as Leeds’ first choice goalkeeper to Karl Darlow last season and the Brazilian has been heading towards the exit door this summer, despite not demanding a move.

Darlow’s departure has done little to alter Perri’s standing under Daniel Farke, with the German boss showing no signs of reinstating the Brazilian as his first-choice goalkeeper, but Leeds have not been prepared to let him go without signing a replacement.

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Perri has been waiting and hoping to see Leeds sign another goalkeeper and they look to be on the way to landing Trafford.

Now there is a sign that Trafford’s deal will be over the line soon as, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Perri could travel to Turin ‘as early as this evening’ to start the process on becoming a Torino player.

Perri will have to undergo a medical, which is expected on Friday, and then sign a loan contract with Torino for next season.

If that happens, then Leeds would be expected to have Trafford’s deal done, though when they would announce it is unclear.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

The direction of travel though is clear, with Torino confident of having Perri at their disposal very soon, with the club’s sporting director already having been praised for striking the deal.

Leeds have negotiated an option-to-buy clause into the agreement, with Perri’s performances over the course of the campaign set to determine whether Torino retain him on a permanent basis.

During his lone Premier League campaign with the Whites, Perri made just 16 appearances while keeping three clean sheets, and the move to Turin could provide the platform for him to rediscover his best form.

Juventus had expected Leeds to step up their pursuit of Michele Di Gregorio should Perri depart, but those expectations have since faded following the Whites’ imminent capture of Trafford.

Even with Trafford’s arrival, Farke’s side are still expected to bolster their goalkeeping department further, although who that will be remains to be seen in the coming weeks.

Now all eyes will be on developments both in Turin and Leeds over the course of the coming hours.