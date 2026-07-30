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Bristol City may need to sanction at least one departure before they can step up their pursuit of Leyton Orient star Dom Ballard, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Robins are embarking on a new era under Michael Skubala, who enjoyed a superb campaign with Lincoln City last season, guiding the Imps to the League One title and promotion to the Championship.

As part of their summer rebuild, Bristol City have already bolstered their attacking options with the arrival of Lorent Tolaj, who established himself as one of League One’s most prolific goalscorers last term.

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Further reinforcements in the final third have arrived in the form of former Leeds United star Sam Greenwood and right winger Jed Wallace, who joined following his departure from West Brom.

Skubala’s rebuild has extended beyond the attacking department, with Lisav Eissat arriving at the heart of defence, Gibson Yah bolstering the midfield, and Brad Collins and Sam Tickle adding depth between the posts.

Bristol City are firm admirers of Leyton Orient’s Ballard as they look to add another dimension to Skubala’s attacking ranks.

The 21-year-old, who only joined Leyton Orient last summer, enjoyed a sensational debut season at Brisbane Road, ending the campaign as League One’s leading marksman with 23 goals.

Club Years Southampton 2022-2025 Reading (loan) 2023-2024 Blackpool (loan) 2024-2025 Cambridge United (loan) 2025 Leyton Orient 2025- Dom Ballard’s career history

His outstanding campaign has firmly placed him on Bristol City’s radar, with the Robins already testing Leyton Orient’s resolve by submitting multiple offers for the striker.

However, none of those bids have matched the O’s valuation, leaving negotiations ongoing as Bristol City continue to push for an agreement.

However, Bristol City may well need to first cash in on at least one player before reigniting talks for Ballard.

The Robins have already sanctioned the departures of Sinclair Armstrong and Ross McCrorie, with the latter completing a move to Rangers earlier in the transfer window, moves that have helped bolster the club’s transfer kitty.

Further exits are expected at Ashton Gate in the coming weeks as Bristol City look to generate additional funds and create room within the squad to secure the services of Ballard.

It is believed the Robins have already seen an offer worth £4m rejected by Leyton Orient, underlining the O’s determination to hold firm over their valuation of the striker.