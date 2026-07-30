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Inter Milan’s pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones could take a decisive turn in late August, with the Serie A champions hoping for movement on his asking price from the Reds.

Jones is entering the final year of his contract, making a sale this summer or in January increasingly important if Liverpool are to avoid a repeat of the situations involving Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate.

The 25-year-old is also understood to be open to leaving his boyhood club, with no contract extension on the horizon as he finds himself on the fringes of Andoni Iraola’s plans.

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Inter Milan have already made their move, with the Serie A champions keen to strengthen ahead of a campaign that includes both a Champions League challenge and the defence of their domestic crown.

Cristian Chivu views the Liverpool academy graduate as a versatile midfield option capable of adding a different dimension to his engine room.

However, a sizeable gap remains between Inter’s €25m offer and Liverpool’s €40m valuation, prompting the Reds to reject the bid for the England international.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, though, the situation could shift dramatically towards the end of August as the transfer window enters its final stages.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Liverpool could decide to hold onto the homegrown midfielder until then before softening their asking price, aware of the risk that he could agree a pre-contract with another club in January.

Inter have made no secret of their desire to sign Jones and, with the midfielder understood to be open to the move in principle, believe the Reds may become more flexible on their valuation as the deadline approaches.

With only one year remaining on his contract, the Merseyside giants may ultimately decide to cash in rather than risk losing him for nothing.

Before completing a deal, however, Inter may first need to offload a midfielder, with Davide Frattesi’s future still uncertain as Nottingham Forest continue to monitor his situation.

Whether the Nerazzurri choose to test Liverpool’s resolve with another offer before the deadline remains to be seen, although a renewed approach is expected as the transfer window enters its closing weeks.