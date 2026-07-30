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Paris Saint-Germain are working on the ‘final tweaks’ of the deal to land Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche, who has been a target for Liverpool.

Liverpool have been working in the transfer market to fill voids after the departures of Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, and Ibrahima Konate.

The Reds have already signed defender Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes, though that deal was already well flagged, and winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna.

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Liverpool want to add more depth to their attack after the departure of Salah, who was a consistent source of goals for the club in past seasons.

They made a firm move to try to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, but the Ivory Coast international is set to join Spanish giants Real Madrid this summer.

Alternatives have been looked at, include Sporting Lisbon winger Geny Catamo, but the Portuguese side are expected to do everything possible to keep hold of him.

Top talent Akliouche has also been in Liverpool’s sights, but he could soon be out of reach.

PSG are now working on the ‘final tweaks’ on the bonuses as part of a deal to sign Akliouche from Monaco, according to French journalist Abdellah Boulma.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Now is not the first time Akliouche has been linked with a move to the Premier League, as back in 2024, the 24-year-old winger was targeted by Crystal Palace, but a move never materialised.

Akliouche came through the ranks of the Torcy youth system, and then joined Monaco in 2017, then broke into the first team in 2021.

In the recent campaign, the France international made 43 appearances, contributing to 18 goals, and was also called up for the World Cup.

With Akliouche close to joining PSG, Liverpool will look at other alternatives, and the Merseyside club have set their sights on Les Parisiens star Bradley Barcola, but are ‘not in a rush’ to bring him to Anfield.

It remains to be seen which new faces will come through the door this summer to join a new-look Liverpool side under new manager Andoni Iraola.