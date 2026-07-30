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Crystal Palace have officially communicated to the camp of Fenerbahce defender Jayden Oosterwolde their desire to sign him, with an official bid expected soon.

Palace have just lost Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea and are now short on options in defence ahead of a crucial season, which will see them compete in the Europa League.

With the new season fast approaching, time is of optimal importance and they have decided to pursue a player they already have detailed information about.

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Oosterwolde emerged as a target for the Eagles in January and they even contacted the Turkish club to tell them that they wanted the transfer.

However, Fenerbahce did not show interest in selling Oosterwolde and he stayed put.

Crystal Palace are back in the mix once again and, according to Turkish journalist Doruk Tecimer, have officially communicated to the player’s camp their desire to sign him this summer.

However, Palace are not the only club keen on the Dutch defender, with Italian outfit Roma also having followed the same route.

Club Years FC Twente 2020-2022 Parma (loan) 2022 Parma 2022-2023 Fenerbahce 2023- Jayden Oosterwolde’s career history

Even they are long-term admirers of Oosterwolde, with initial interest being registered last year together with Newcastle United.

Official bids from both Crystal Palace and Roma are expected to be tabled in the near future once the player’s desire is ascertained.

There are other clubs from Spain and France closely monitoring the situation but the defender’s priority currently is not either Ligue 1 or La Liga.

That will come as good news for Crystal Palace, who were criticised by former manager Oliver Glasner last year for their lack of ambition.

Palace will be keen to back new boss Pierre Sage and Oosterwolde looks to fit the bill for the Eagles, if a deal can be done with Fenerbahce.