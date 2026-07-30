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Roma are ‘currently ahead’ of Nottingham Forest in the battle to sign Givairo Read from Feyenoord and have a ‘delegation coming to De Kuip’ to hold talks.

Forest have failed with multiple offers for right-back Read and, despite having an agreement on personal terms with the Feyenoord player, look no closer to signing him.

Now Nottingham Forest have seen their efforts complicated by the entry of Roma into the race, despite suggestions from Italy dismissing claims that a formal offer has been sent by the Giallorossi yet.

It has been suggested Roma have though indicated they will pay €25m for Read, who also has an agreement on terms with them.

Feyenoord have been looking to keep hold of Read, but that now appears an increasingly unlikely scenario.

According to Dutch journalist Joost Blaauwhof, Roma are ‘currently ahead of Nottingham Forest’ in the battle for Read.

Roma are sending a delegation to the Netherlands to hold talks with Feyenoord, who will sit down with the Italians and discuss a deal for Read.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Nottingham Forest are now at major risk of losing out on their key defensive target, with Roma working quickly on the deal.

Forest are working on multiple fronts at the moment and have been making a sustained effort to sign Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande.

Despite talks happening with the Portuguese giants, there is currently no agreement in place for Diomande to move to the City Ground.

It now remains to be seen how Nottingham Forest respond to Roma’s sustained push to land Read and whether another bid is sent from the Midlands to try to turn the tables.

Roma have money to spend, having notably missed out on signing Crysencio Summerville earlier this summer, with the winger joining Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.