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Randers director of football Soren Pedersen has hailed Kasper Hogh following the striker’s move to Celtic, with the Danish forward having come through the youth ranks at the club.

Earlier this week, the Randers-born frontman signed a four-year contract with the Scottish Premiership champions after Celtic agreed an £11m plus fee with Bodo/Glimt for his services.

The 2025/26 campaign proved to be a breakthrough one for the Norwegian outfit, who enjoyed a memorable run to the Champions League Round of 16 with Hogh spearheading the attack.

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The Dane scored five goals and provided three assists in 12 Champions League appearances, while also contributing 14 goal involvements in 12 Eliteserien matches this season.

Before establishing himself at Bodo/Glimt, Hogh began his senior career at Randers, making 22 first-team appearances for the Horses between 2017 and 2021 before spells with Hobro IK, Valur, Aalborg BK and Stabaek.

Pedersen described the transfer as a landmark moment not only for Hogh but also for Randers and the city, saying it underlined the club’s ability to develop young talent.

He also acknowledged that the Danish side are entitled to a share of the transfer fee because the 25-year-old spent most of his youth career at the club, although he said the exact amount is not yet known.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

Regardless of the financial return, the former Randers captain stressed that the club’s overwhelming feeling was one of pride for the striker.

Pedersen told Danish outlet Bold: “It’s absolutely amazing, and first and foremost, it is for Kasper.

“But it’s also a big deal for the city and for Randers FC.

“It’s a stamp of approval for our work in developing young people.

“Yes, we’ll get a share of the money, that’s how the rules work.

“He spent most of his youth career at Randers FC.

“I don’t know the exact transfer fee yet, so I don’t know how much we’ll receive.

“But we’re happy with what’s coming, and above all, we’re proud and happy for Kasper.”

Hogh’s move to Celtic, having been on the club’s radar since January, will not only benefit Randers but also Stabaek, with both clubs set to receive a financial boost from the transfer.

Following the departures of Daizen Maeda to Ipswich Town and Kelechi Iheanacho to Bursaspor, Martin O’Neill will hope the Danish striker can carry his impressive goalscoring form into life at Parkhead.

Celtic begin their title defence at home to Dundee on Monday night, where they will be aiming to make a winning start to the new Scottish Premiership campaign.