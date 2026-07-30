David Ramos/Getty Images

Leeds United have this evening seen Levante striker Carlos Espi move out of reach, with Real Madrid delivering a formal letter activating his €25m release clause after a lightening quick raid.

Espi has been generating interest from a number of sides in recent weeks, with his clear potential demonstrated at Levante last term.

Leeds are likely to make additions in the final third, having recently been urged to do so, and they have been showing interest in Espi.

Espi is a striker they have been tracking as an option, but now that option is set to disappear for the Yorkshire giants.

He has a €25m release clause in his Levante contract and that is one that Real Madrid have now decided to trigger, moving quickly.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: “€25m release clause activated from Levante with formal letter sent to the club tonight.

“Spanish striker joins immediately with medical in Madrid today.”

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Leeds will now have to cross Espi off their list of targets, though they are sure to keep a keen eye on how he does at the Bernabeu, where first team chances could be limited.

Real Madrid have issued the following statement: “Real Madrid CF and Levante UD have agreed to the transfer of player Carlos Espi, who will be linked to our club for the next five seasons, until June 30, 2031.”

The Whites could still do business in Spain this summer however, with Barcelona winger Roony Bardghji a target.

The wide-man has been keen to stay and fight for his place at Barcelona, but has now been convinced that leaving, likely on loan, is the best option.

A number of clubs want Bardghji, who must now decide where he would be best off.

Leeds have already added an attacker in the shape of Harry Wilson, but Daniel Farke will want much more as he is wary of second season syndrome in the Premier League.

The club also were able to keep Dominic Calvert-Lewin largely fit throughout last season, however there is no guarantee that the striker, who scored 14 league goals, will be able to go back to back without a substantial injury layoff.