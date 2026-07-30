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Fiorentina still view a move for Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon as a viable option, thanks to the familiarity built during his loan spell with the club last season.

Roberto De Zerbi has continued to reshape his Tottenham squad ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, with the Italian determined to build a group fully committed to his project.

Their first competitive fixture comes away to Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium, and De Zerbi has made it clear he wants players who are fully invested, casting further doubt over Solomon’s long-term future in north London.

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Despite impressing during pre-season victories over MK Dons, Auckland FC and Sydney FC, the winger’s agent has revealed the Israeli forward is seeking a permanent move away from N17 in search of a fresh start.

The 27-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Fiorentina, who held an obligation to buy but ultimately declined to activate the €10m clause, instead hoping to negotiate a lower fee.

However, Solomon is back in fashion in Florence this summer, with his four goal contributions in 19 appearances during last season’s loan spell only strengthening his case for a return.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Firenze Viola), a return to Fiorentina remains a live possibility thanks to the familiarity built during Solomon’s spell with the Italian club.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

His understanding of the club and the team’s tactical dynamics makes him an attractive option, with Fiorentina viewing him as a strong candidate to bolster their wide attacking department ahead of the new season.

Any deal, however, is expected to depend on Tottenham lowering their asking price, something they could yet be willing to consider.

Spurs are preparing for Solomon’s permanent departure after he made fewer than ten competitive appearances for the club and have already lined up potential replacements.

The Lilywhites are pushing to sign Manchester City winger Savinho, having already submitted an offer, and will face little competition from Italian clubs due to the financial demands of any deal.

It remains to be seen whether Fiorentina return with an offer for the Tottenham winger before the transfer window closes.