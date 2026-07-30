George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United have now joined the race for West Ham United tracked in-demand midfielder Amadou Kone, who currently plays in Saudi Arabia.

The Whites have strengthened themselves with the arrivals of Harry Wilson and Tarik Muharemivic this summer, while James Trafford is soon expected to join them.

However, the Yorkshire giants have lost their star centre-back Pascal Struijk and are keen on making multiple additions in the next month.

Anton Stach, who joined Leeds last summer, has become a huge hit, but ex-Newcastle United man Sean Longstaff struggled to make a big impact.

Daniel Farke wants to add fresh faces to the team’s engine room and the club have identified multiple options in the market.

They were heavily keen on Southampton’s standout Shea Charles, but following the Saints’ rejection of multiple offers from the Whites, they are not expected to go back for him.

Now, however, Leeds have set their sights on a player in the Saudi Pro League for their hunt for a midfield star.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Whites have now joined the race for Neom FC star Kone.

They are not the only English club in for him, as newly relegated Championship side West Ham also admire the 21-year-old.

The English clubs face competition from the Italian Serie A, as Atalanta are also keen on Kone, who only joined Neom last summer.

The Ivorian midfielder shone in his time at Ligue 1 club Reims, who sold him for a fee of around €13m last year to the Saudi Arabian side.

Kone featured in 33 games last term for Neom, and whether they are willing to part ways with their key cog this summer remains to be seen.

His deal runs until the summer of 2029, and the interested English clubs may need to make compelling offers to get their hands on the Ivorian star.

All eyes will be on Leeds and the Irons in the final month of the transfer window, as both clubs are expected to be active in the market ahead of the new campaign.