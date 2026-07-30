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Manchester United have enquired about Tottenham Hotspur linked Rafael Leao, who is expected to leave Italian giants AC Milan this summer.

Leao arrived at AC Milan from French outfit Lille in the summer of 2019, and following a contract extension in 2023, is tied down to the club until 2028.

Despite having two years remaining on his current deal, the 27-year-old attacker is widely expected to leave this transfer window, with both club and player sensing the need for a new challenge.

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Manchester United have been monitoring his situation at AC Milan for some time, but Aston Villa’s interest in the Portuguese attacker was also ‘considered concrete’.

Besides that, free-spending Tottenham also hold an interest in Leao, with Roberto De Zerbi expected to focus on adding in the final third after heavy recruitment in defence and midfield.

Leao is also suggested to be intrigued by the idea of signing for Tottenham.

Spurs though could well have to contend with Manchester United, as the Red Devils have taken a firm step forward.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Manchester United have now enquired about signing Leao from AC Milan.

The Red Devils will have been keen to learn what the costs of a potential deal to bring the Portuguese to Old Trafford might be.

Club Years Sporting Lisbon 2017-2018 Lille 2018-2019 AC Milan 2019- Rafael Leao’s career history

In the recent campaign, Leao suffered multiple injuries, but still managed to contribute to 13 goals in 31 games across all competitions.

Manchester United have been active this transfer window, having signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea, Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa, and Karl Darlow on a free transfer.

Michael Carrick will want more and Leao could fit the bill as an exciting attacking addition.

Manchester United do have Marcus Rashford back at the club though.

Rashford spent last season on loan at Barcelona, but the Spanish outfit did not trigger the option to buy clause, and opted to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can strike a deal with Leao, as there is substantial interest in him from the Premier League and the Turkish Super Lig.