Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Celtic loan star Marcelo Saracchi is being chased by a club from the MLS and it is Houston Dynamo.

Saracchi arrived at Celtic Park last summer from Argentine giants Boca Juniors on a season-long loan to add more depth to the squad’s backline.

However, due to a hamstring injury was in and out of the starting eleven and made only 27 appearances across all competitions.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Boca Juniors have been monitoring Celtic’s moves in the transfer market, as the Bhoys had an option to make Saracchi’s move permanent, but the club decided to pass up on it.

Following the conclusion of his loan spell, the 28-year-old returned to Boca Juniors, but was frozen out by the club, as manager Rodolfo Arruaberena decided not to include him in his plans.

It then emerged that a club in the MLS were chasing Saracchi, but their identity was unknown.

The club chasing Saracchi has now emerged as Houston Dynamo, according to Argentine outlet El Intransigente, with the MLS club prepared to pay $1.2m for 60 per cent of his rights.

It comes in as good news for Boca Juniors, who have been looking to offload Saracchi to free up a foreign player slot, but the club are yet to respond to the proposal from Houston Dynamo.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

The Argentine left-back will hope that the situation can be resolved as quickly as possible to get back to playing regular football, something which will not happen if he stays at Boca Juniors.

With Saracchi’s departure, Celtic have been looking in the transfer market to add more defensive cover at left-back, and it has been suggested the Bhoys could bring back Greg Taylor.

Taylor has also been frozen out by his current club and PAOK Salonika are looking to offload him.

Celtic have been active in the transfer market, but have only brought in reinforcements to strengthen their attack, with the signings of Camilo Duran and Kasper Hogh.

A lot of business is still left to be done by Celtic and manager Martin O’Neill will want to make more key additions to the squad during the course of the summer transfer window, with the boss clear more is needed.