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Roma have not sent an official offer to Feyenoord for Nottingham Forest target Givairo Read yet.

Nottingham Forest have been pushing hard to sign the Dutch right-back from Feyenoord in recent weeks, but have seen multiple bids come up short.

Read has an agreement on personal terms with the Tricky Trees and a deal with Feyenoord has largely been expected to be reached at some point.

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Now though Forest face serious competition from Roma for the signature of the player.

It has been claimed in the Netherlands that the Giallorossi have now gone in with an offer for Read as they seek to take him to the Stadio Olimpico.

However, while Read is one of two right-back targets Roma are chasing, no official proposal has been sent to Feyenoord yet, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

That could change as Roma look to bring in a right-back, with Sporting Lisbon’s Ivan Fresneda the other player they are looking at for the position.

Club Years Volendam 2022-2023 Feyenoord 2023- Givairo Read’s career history

Roma will work on both transfer deals today as they aim to bring in a right-back soon.

The entry of Roma into the race though increases the pressure on Nottingham Forest, who face needing to improve on their last bid for Read.

Unlike Roma though, the Tricky Trees cannot offer Champions League football, though they will take comfort from Read already giving his green light to the move and agreeing a contract.

For Feyenoord, the situation is ideal as they look to play two clubs off against each other to push up the price for Read, if they are indeed forced to sell.

The De Kuip side would ideally like to keep Read for a further season, however that may become impossible given sustained interest in his services.