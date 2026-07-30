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Everton and Nottingham Forest are in the mix to sign Dynamo Kiev defender Taras Mykhavko, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 21-year-old joined the Ukrainian giants in 2023 and has since established himself, becoming an integral figure in the side.

Last season, Mykhavko impressed at both ends of the pitch, finding the back of the net six times in 39 appearances while continuing to underline his growing importance to the team.

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The Ukrainian outfit have already begun their Europa League qualifying campaign this season, with Mykhavko playing every minute across their opening three matches.

His performances have now attracted attention from England, with a potential move to the Premier League emerging as a possibility this summer.

Nottingham Forest have ‘shown interest’ in signing Mykhavko and could find themselves competing with Everton, with the defender also ‘on the radar’ of the Toffees.

Interest in Mykhavko extends beyond Everton and Nottingham Forest, with fellow Premier League outfit Bournemouth also monitoring the defender.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Whether any of the interested clubs will move swiftly to turn that interest into a concrete offer remains to be seen, while Dynamo Kiev must also decide whether they are prepared to sanction his departure.

Mykhavko only signed a contract extension with the Ukrainian outfit until 2030 in January in a move designed to secure his long-term future, though growing Premier League attention could yet test their resolve.

Should Dynamo Kiev become open to a sale, they are likely to demand a significant transfer fee, placing themselves in a strong negotiating position.

Both Everton and Nottingham Forest want to strengthen at the back this summer.

For the right-back role, the Tricky Trees have been pursuing Givairo Read, but that move is now in limbo after Feyenoord rejected multiple bids and remain firm in their valuation of the Dutchman.

Meanwhile, among David Moyes’ current right-back options, Nathan Patterson has been tipped to leave Hill Dickinson this summer amid links with Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt.

It remains to be seen whether Nottingham Forest or Everton will intensify their pursuit of Mykhavko in the coming weeks.