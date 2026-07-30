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Roma have offered Sunderland target Matias Soule to AC Milan in an attempt to cash in on the winger, with the Argentine’s valuation ‘deemed affordable’ by the Rossoneri, which could pose a potential threat to the Black Cats.

Unlike last summer, Regis Le Bris’ side have taken a far more restrained approach in the market, with Sunderland yet to commit any transfer expenditure.

Their only arrival at the Stadium of Light has been Thomas Meunier, who joined as a free agent, but the situation is expected to change quickly.

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Dayann Methalie could follow as Sunderland’s second addition of the summer after the club agreed personal terms with the left-back, while negotiations with Toulouse continue in the hope of finding common ground.

The Black Cats are also maintaining an interest in Barcelona’s Roony Bardghji alongside Leeds United, with the winger potentially open to a loan move.

Adding a winger looks to be clearly on Sunderland’s agenda and they have been exploring a possible swoop for Roma wide-man Soule.

While the Argentine remains a valued figure for the Giallorossi, the Serie A outfit are looking to generate funds and have attached a minimum €40m valuation to the winger.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Aston Villa were also keeping a close watch on his situation earlier in the window, although those links have since lost traction and they have signed Alejandro Garnacho.

Sunderland’s chances were strengthened when it emerged Soule would give serious consideration to a move to the Stadium of Light should the Black Cats translate their interest into a concrete approach.

They are yet to make that move, however, while Fiorentina have recently emerged as another club with an interest in the Argentine.

Now though there could be further competition for Sunderland to deal with as Roma are trying to speed up the process of Soule’s departure.

Roma have now offered Soule to Serie A rivals AC Milan, according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

Whether the Rossoneri choose to act remains uncertain, although the Giallorossi’s asking price is ‘deemed affordable’ for the Serie A giants.

AC Milan would nevertheless be expected to explore the possibility of driving the fee down should they decide to formalise their interest in the Argentine.

Both AC Milan and Sunderland can offer Soule Europa League football, but should he opt to continue his career in Serie A, it could represent a significant setback for the Black Cats.

The race, however, remains very much alive, with Soule’s future still awaiting genuine movement.