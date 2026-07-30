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Nottingham Forest are continuing talks with Sporting Lisbon over a deal for centre-back Ousmane Diomande, with ‘no total agreement’ between the two sides.

Diomande arrived at Sporting Lisbon from Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland in January 2023 for €7.5m.

Three and a half seasons on, having helped the club to two Primeira Liga titles, the defender now appears set to bring his spell in Portugal to an end this summer.

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Leeds United were among the first clubs to register their interest, making contact with the Ivorian centre-back’s representatives last month, but Nottingham Forest have since emerged as the frontrunners for his signature.

The 22-year-old has already reached a verbal agreement with the Tricky Trees over a summer switch, although they are yet to strike a deal with Sporting Lisbon.

Portuguese journalist Sebastiao Sousa-Pinto insists there is still no full agreement between Sporting Lisbon and Nottingham Forest over the proposed transfer, stressing that negotiations between the two clubs remain ongoing.

He also revealed that the Portuguese outfit are holding out for a package worth €40m fixed, plus €5m in bonuses and around ten per cent of any future sale, with Forest yet to match those demands, although the parties remain in talks in the hope of reaching a full agreement in the coming days.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Sousa-Pinto said on his YouTube Channel (1.55): “There is no total agreement.

“The parties are in talks as the conversations continue.

“Sporting are asking for €40m fixed, plus €5m in bonuses and a small percentage of any future sale, around 10 per cent.

“Forest have not reached those figures yet, but the parties are still in negotiations to reach a full agreement in the coming days.”

Whether Nottingham Forest can reach the breakthrough they are seeking with Sporting Lisbon will become clear in the coming weeks.

Diomande enjoyed another outstanding campaign, making 31 appearances as the Portuguese outfit secured a second-place finish, with Forest viewing him as the ideal addition to bolster their defence.

Having amassed more than 130 appearances for the Portuguese giants, the commanding centre-back would bring experience, composure and leadership to a Nottingham Forest side looking to improve on last season’s 16th-place finish.

Oliver Glasner is a long-time admirer of the Ivorian, having attempted to bring him to Crystal Palace last summer, and this window could finally allow him to realise that ambition at the City Ground.