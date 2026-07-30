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Tottenham Hotspur are ready to sell defender Ashley Phillips, but a move depends on the player deciding and pushing to make it happen.

Phillips has failed to break through at Tottenham despite being regarded as a top talent when he was snapped up by Spurs from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2023.

Now 21 years old, the centre-back has had three loan spells away from Tottenham, one at Plymouth Argyle and two at Stoke City.

When heading back to Stoke City last summer, Phillips declared he had unfinished business.

Back at Tottenham, he is well down the pecking order in north London and has attracted interest for Middlesbrough this summer.

Spurs are prepared to let Phillips go, but much of what happens looks to be down to the defender.

Journalist Alan Nixon wrote on Patreon: “Boro want him … Spurs will sell and left off trip … probably down to lad to make it happen … and it’s a very big decision.”

Tottenham added more centre-backs this summer with the arrivals of Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi, further increasing their options.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

While Cristian Romero may well depart amid interest from Inter Milan, Phillips is set for a campaign of little game time if he stays put.

Tottenham could also look to loan him out once again if he is unconvinced of a permanent destination.

Phillips made 40 appearances for Stoke City in the Championship during his loan spell last season, being booked five times and sent off once.

He came up against suitors Middlesbrough twice, letting Kim Hellberg get a good look at his qualities.

Phillips, who has now made over 100 appearances in the Championship during his career, is still waiting for his senior Tottenham debut.

The defender’s deal in N17 still has another two years to run, through to the summer of 2028.