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Aston Villa attacker Evann Guessand has a profile that French giants Marseille appreciate, but any deal would likely need Villa to pay a portion of his salary.

The Villans are pursuing a solution to move the Ivorian on from Villa Park after he drifted out of Unai Emery’s plans and a move to Crystal Palace did not happen.

The 25-year-old is claimed to be eager to secure an exit, having failed to discover the environment in England he had envisaged.

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Across his six-month spell in the Midlands, Guessand was unable to produce a single Premier League goal contribution, compelling the Villans to ship him out to Crystal Palace for the latter half of the campaign.

Following that temporary switch, even though there were suggestions the Eagles could make his stay permanent, nothing ultimately materialised, with the option to buy not triggered, and he found himself back in the Midlands.

Recently, Trabzonspor have thrust themselves into the picture after it emerged boss Fatih Tekke is a huge admirer of the attacker.

There have also been indications the Turkish outfit could soon initiate negotiations with Aston Villa over a potential agreement.

Club played for Nice Lausanne-Sport Nantes Aston Villa Crystal Palace Clubs Evann Guessand has played for

Marseille also rate Guessand though and feel his profile fits what they are looking for.

However, a deal seems difficult for the Stade Velodrome side to pull off.

According to French outlet Jeunesfooteux, with a loan the most likely, Marseille would need Aston Villa to be ‘partially covering his salary’ to make the switch possible.

A permanent move for Guessand to Marseille looks unrealistic due to the financial costs of the deal.

Given Guessand has no future in Aston Villa’s plans, the Midlands outfit are suggested to be prepared to sanction another temporary departure.

Whether they would take on some of his salary though is less clear.

The Ivorian previously excelled in Ligue 1 with Nice, performances that paved the way for his move to the Villans, and a return to familiar surroundings could provide the platform to rediscover his best level.

Whether the two clubs can reach an agreement on terms remains to be seen in the coming weeks.